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Cowboys’ Christian Parker Calls Out Disappointing $92 Million All-Pro
By Sean Deveney,5 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys certainly had higher expectations for the revamped defense the team put together this offseason. Not only had the team flipped over personnel at six starting spots, but they added one of what was considered among the best young coaches in the NFL, defensive backs coach Christian Parker. The Cowboys brought on Parker as the new defensive coordinator and felt they’d fixed the defensive issues that plagued them in 2025. Of course, from the get-go here in 2026, that vision of the Cowboys’ D has collapsed, and it seems that each week brings some fresh new defensive atrocity. While there has been ample disappointment from the new players the team brought in, maybe the biggest flops have been some of the returning players who had high hopes–and former All-Pro DaRon Bland could well be on top of that list.