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Wiregrass welcomes two new board members, celebrates continued commitment to board certification
By Submitted,5 days ago
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, Mark Kimball and Jason Dunn. Both members were officially sworn in on August 19, 2026, bringing extensive experience in healthcare leadership, economic development, and community service to the college’s governing board.