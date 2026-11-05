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Muse has a voice mode now
By Jay Peters,5 days ago
Meta now lets you have voice conversations with your Muse AI agent in real time, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today. The feature has been rolled out to me, and I gave it a spin on the iOS app while writing this article. As you chat with your Muse agent, the avatar at the top of your conversation animates in time with the words that it’s saying. You can also change the tone of the voice by just asking your agent about what you want and letting it decide or by browsing through a bunch of options in the avatar settings.