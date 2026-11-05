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Krystle Scott Returns to Little Creek Casino Resort as Chief Financial Office
By LocalTalk Contributor,5 days ago
Little Creek Casino Resort has named Krystle Scott chief financial officer, welcoming back its former controller with nearly two decades of financial management experience across casino gaming and the public sector. Scott most recently served as chief financial officer at Louisiana Downs. Previously, she served as interim CFO/controller at Nisqually...