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Bruins Get Bad News While Trying to Get on Dylan Larkin’s Trade List
By NHL Trade Talk,5 days ago
The Boston Bruins lead the Atlantic Division and sit second in the East behind the reigning champion Carolina Hurricanes after 16 games. With such a strong start, one might assume they’d be an attractive destination for a player looking to make the playoffs and compete for a Stanley Cup. It’s still early, but another solid addition could really boost the Bruins’ odds, which could explain why they’re reportedly still pursuing Detroit Red Wings center, Dylan Larkin.