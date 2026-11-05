undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Garbage Truck Fire Leads to Pile of Smoldering Trash on Street In Mission District
By Jay Barmann,5 days ago
A literal garbage fire on Thursday morning which apparently started on a garbage truck led to the closure of a section of South Van Ness Avenue in SF's Mission District. Usually the dumpster fire/garbage fire jokes come during election weeks when the Republicans win. But on Thursday morning, jokes aside, there was a garbage truck fire in the Mission District that led to a pile of burning trash being dumped in the middle of the street.
1