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IntroducingLouis Vuitton Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel
By Meyme Nakash,5 days ago
Louis Vuitton is adding a new material to its Tambour Convergence collection with the introduction of the Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel. The Tambour collection, first introduced in 2002, takes its name from the French word for “drum,” referencing the case's drum-shaped profile. In 2025, the brand expanded the line with the Tambour Convergence, marking an important milestone as its first guichet-style watch conceived entirely at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. Now, after several precious-metal and artisanal interpretations, the latest model trades gold and platinum for hardened stainless steel, making it more practical for everyday wear and bringing it in at a lower price point than its predecessors.