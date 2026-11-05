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Northern Iowa schedules future home-and-home series with Weber State, NAU
By Brian Wilmer,5 days ago
The Northern Iowa Panthers have scheduled future home-and-home series with Weber State and Northern Arizona, it was announced Thursday. The UNI-Weber State series will be contested in 2027 and 2029. Weber State will visit the UNI Dome on November 20, 2027, with the return trip slated for Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, on August 25, 2029.