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ALSO TODAY/TONIGHT: Alki traffic camera? Delridge art wall? Last major chance to speak out on proposed city budget changes
4 days ago
On Tuesday, the city budget “balancing package” went public; we reported here on how District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka‘s original list of suggested changes fared. Then on Wednesday, as shown in the Seattle Channel video above, all councilmembers’ revised proposals for changing the mayor’s plan were presented with a few more details. But votes are yet to come. Today, starting at 1 pm with online testimony and continuing at 5 pm in person at City Hall downtow, it’s the last major public hearing where you can speak out on the possible changes. The agenda explains how.