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Lightning Reassign Dominic James to Syracuse Crunch
By Diandra Loux,4 days ago
After a successful rookie season, Lightning forward Dominic James is expected to be an important part of the organization moving forward. The 24-year-old suffered a hand injury before training camp that delayed his start to the season by a few weeks. With James needing more consistent playing time, the Lightning felt sending him to Syracuse was the best option for his development.