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‘Greatest Sports Show Ever,’ ‘They Still Got Their Fastball’ — NBA Fans in Stitches Over Charles Barkley’s Savage 2-Word Comeback to Shaquille O’Neal
5 days ago
Despite earning millions of dollars and earning awards, praise, and kudos as players, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal earned a new following. As two of the analysts on “Inside the NBA,” Barkley and O’Neal have worked together since the 2011-12 season. In analyzing the modern game,...