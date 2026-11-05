undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Game
Eternal Palace Sakura Game Launches for Switch, PC
By Nov 5, 12:00,5 days ago
Shochiku confirmed on Thursday that it has released Denneko Yuugi's Eternal Palace Sakuragame for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on Wednesday. The company streamed a launch trailer:
Shochiku describes the 3D action roguelite game:
Step into the dreamscape of the Eternal Palace. You are Retla, a cat-eared dual-weapon-wielder, tasked with navigating an ever changing labyrinth that challenges every adventurer who dares enter. Each run is a test of skill, cunning, and courage.
A demo is available on PC via Steam.
Source: Press release