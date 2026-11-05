Eternal Palace Sakura Game Launches for Switch, PC

Shochiku confirmed on Thursday that it has released Denneko Yuugi's Eternal Palace Sakura game for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on Wednesday. The company streamed a launch trailer:

Shochiku describes the 3D action roguelite game:

Step into the dreamscape of the Eternal Palace. You are Retla, a cat-eared dual-weapon-wielder, tasked with navigating an ever changing labyrinth that challenges every adventurer who dares enter. Each run is a test of skill, cunning, and courage.

A demo is available on PC via Steam.

Source: Press release