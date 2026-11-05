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Broncos Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Twist Before NFL Deadline
By Erik C. Anderson,5 days ago
Jonathan Taylor had an opportunity to shut down one part of the Denver Broncos trade conversation. He left the question unanswered. Asked Nov. 5 whether he had requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, Taylor shifted to preparing for the Dallas Cowboys. His response offered no direct confirmation or denial, adding another wrinkle for a Denver team already linked to the star running back before the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.