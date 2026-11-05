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Cowboys Bring Back 5-Year Veteran RB in New Roster Move
By Sean Deveney,5 days ago
Given the long list of issues and problems that have cropped up for the Dallas Cowboys in this very disappointing 2026 NFL season, there has not been much attention paid to the fact that the team obliterated its running back room once training camp ended, dumping Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah before seeing Malik Davis, the guy who won the RB2 job behind Javonte Walker, go out for the year with a hip injury. Since then, the Cowboys have been shuffling through backup options, signing and waiving Emari Demercado before now seeming to settle on Tyler Goodson as the backup.