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Activist Charged With Setting Fire to Mississippi Police Department Following Fatal Shooting Death of 1-Year-Old Boy by an Officer
By news.law,4 days ago
An Alabama man was charged Monday with setting fire to a Mississippi police department that has faced protests in the months since an officer fatally shot a 1-year-old boy. Garrick Rawls faces an arson charge — a federal offense — in connection with a Halloween day fire that damaged the Senatobia police headquarters. Rawls describes himself on social media as a civil rights activist based in Huntsville, Alabama, more than 220 miles (354 kilometers) east of the small town of Senatobia, Mississippi.