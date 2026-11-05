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Bright Lending Agrees to $15 Million Class Action Settlement Over Claims It Issued Loans With Interest Rates That Violated State Laws
By news.law,4 days ago
Bright Lending agreed to a $15 million class action settlement to resolve claims it issued loans with interest rates that violated Illinois and other state usury laws. The Bright Lending settlement benefits two classes of borrowers, namely a monetary relief class and a debt relief class. The monetary relief class...
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