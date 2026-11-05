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Paul Pelosi, Husband of Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Prohibited From Driving After Pleading No Contest to Misdemeanor Hit-And-Run
By news.law,4 days ago
Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was prohibited from driving for six months and ordered to complete a work program after pleading no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge. Paul Pelosi, 86, was charged after a collision with a legally parked car on the side of...