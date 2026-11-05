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Project Jupiter developer waives air permit deadline, seeks to postpone Dec. 7 hearing
By Damien Willis,4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The developer of Project Jupiter's proposed natural gas-powered energy facility has waived a previously contested Nov. 23 deadline for a decision on its air quality permit application, joining New Mexico regulators in a request to postpone a Dec. 7 public hearing without immediately scheduling a replacement. Yucca...
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