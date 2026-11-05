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Romance-Con Returns to Main Library November 7
3 days ago
What: Love stories take center stage at Romance-Con, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s annual romance genre convention. The third annual event brings romance readers and writers together for a full day of author talks, panel discussions, activities and an author fair featuring dozens of romance writers from across the country. Attendees can explore the many facets of the genre, connect with fellow readers and discover their next favorite book.