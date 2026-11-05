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Adam Driver Confirms Heat 2 Villain Role and Mann’s L.A. Research Trip
By Liam Sterling,5 days ago
Adam Driver has confirmed that he will play Otis Wardell, the vicious criminal antagonist in Michael Mann’s Heat 2. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show while promoting Paper Tiger, in an interview reported by The Playlist, Driver joked about whether he was allowed to identify his character: "Yeah, I think I can say that." Then: "I’ll find out. I’ll find out pretty soon."