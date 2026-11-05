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Spider-Man Lifts Sony Pictures’ Quarterly Operating Profit to $581 Million
By Allan Ford,2 days ago
Spider-Man: Brand New Day powered Sony Pictures Entertainment to $581 million in operating income for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Sales rose 37% to $3.23 billion, but the blockbuster-driven result covered a less uniform picture: theatrical revenue surged while television production and media networks declined. Variety reports that...