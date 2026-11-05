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Oklahoma Man Charged With Sending Letters Containing White Powder and Ominous Warnings About Treason to Officials Ahead of Elections
By news.law,4 days ago
Federal authorities charged an Oklahoma City man with sending hundreds of letters containing white powder and ominous warnings about treason to public officials ahead of the 2024 and 2026 elections. The powders turned out to be nonhazardous — yeast or flour — though not all letters have been fully tested,...