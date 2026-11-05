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Premier Medical Group, a Multi-Physician Medical Practice, to Pay $2.8 Million to Resolve Allegations That It Violated the False Claims Act
By news.law,4 days ago
Premier Medical Group, a multi-physician medical practice based in Clarksville, has agreed to pay $2.8 million to resolve allegations that it violated the False Claims Act by improperly billing Medicare and TRICARE for services provided by non-physician practitioners. Premier has stated the dispute was over a coding issue that it...
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