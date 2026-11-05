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Toledo Opera to Hold OPERAtunity Day & Triviata Night
3 days ago
Toledo Opera will hold its fourth annual OPERAtunity Day on Thursday, November 19, 2026, a community-wide day of giving in support of the company’s mission to enrich lives in the region through the power of opera. The celebration will culminate that evening with Triviata Night, which will take place at Toledo Spirits (1301 North Summit Street, Toledo, OH 43604) and will feature general-knowledge trivia with an operatic twist.
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