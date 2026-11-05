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20-Year Phiniversary: Dolphins Rout Undefeated Bears in Chicago
2 days ago
Ask anyone about the Miami Dolphins’ defeat of the undefeated Chicago Bears and it’s the 1985 Monday Night Football contest at the old Orange Bowl that comes to mind. That, however, isn’t the only time that the Dolphins have ruined the Bears’ hopes of a perfect season. On this day 20 years ago, a struggling Miami team went to Chicago and embarrassed the Bears, 31-13.