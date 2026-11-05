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Friday-Saturday Race Night Tandem Provides Spark to Sexton’s Southern SportMod Rookie Quest
5 days ago
Adding a regular Friday night track to his schedule helped make him rookie of the year in IMCA’s Smiley’s Racing Products Southern SportMod division. Sexton counted two feature wins and 16 top five finishes in his 32 starts in topping point standings for first-year drivers in the division. A Saturday regular at Kennedale Speedway Park, just 10 minutes from his Burleson, Texas, home, he’d begun making more frequent 45-60 minute Friday trips to Heart O’ Texas Speedway after realizing he was leading rookie points.