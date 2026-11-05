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Taylor Swift Vienna Documentary Will Follow Fans After the Canceled Concerts
By Liam Sterling,4 days ago
Andreas Pichler and Veronika Kaserer are co-directing "Taylor Swift Wien," a documentary about the cancellation of Swift’s three Vienna Eras Tour concerts in August 2024. The project, whose working title uses the German word for Vienna, will follow both the security response to an alleged terrorist plot and the fans who organized support after the shows were called off.