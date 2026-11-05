undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WTA apologizes after hot mic caught Jessica Pegula calling Mirra Andreeva a 'diva' during practice session
By Chris Cwik,5 days ago
The WTA reportedly apologized Thursday for failing to adequately communicate to players and coaches that practice sessions at Indian Wells were being recorded by microphones, according to The Athletic. The organization was forced to issue a statement after a hot mic picked up Jessica Pegula referring to Mirra Andreeva as...