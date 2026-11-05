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Adam Driver Thinks The Hunt for Ben Solo Has Missed Its Chance
By Alex "Ace" Carter,2 days ago
Adam Driver thinks "the ship has sailed" on The Hunt for Ben Solo. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the actor described his Star Wars return as over, even after a fan campaign that put the rejected project on billboards and in the skies above Disney. His answer was pessimistic, but not quite an unconditional refusal to play the character again.