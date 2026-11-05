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Yamazaki's 'Godzilla Minus Zero' Final Gargantuan Opening Day Trailer
By EDITORIALS,5 days ago
"Godzilla lives, resuscitated." Now playing in theaters worldwide! Everyone's favorite Kaiju is back for more mayhem in Japan. Toho + GKids dropped one more final official US trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero, the epic highly anticipated sequel to the incredible Godzilla Minus One a few years back. After keeping the other new monster hidden, this trailer finally reveals all and doesn't hold back on the glimpses. Director Takashi Yamazaki has been making this sequel ever since that first one roared its way to Oscar glory. It's 1949 just after the war, when Americans were still in Japan helping them rebuild. Now they must deal with another Kaiju – it's more than just Godzilla this time. The story continues with the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Featuring both Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima and also Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi returning to the same roles. The sequel also stars Miou Tanaka, Sakura Ando, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, and Kuranosuke Sasaki. After surviving the previous deadly kaiju struggle alongside Shikishima, these beloved characters stand ready to face him once again. It's time to finally go out and watch this epic monster movie! If you need more convincing, get a peek at King Ghidorah appearing in this footage. It all looks so massive & terrifying & thrilling! I'm ready to see it on the biggest screen possible.