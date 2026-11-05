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SW Iowa town of Malvern hosts open-stage country music jam festival
By Radio Iowa Contributor,5 days ago
Fans of live country music in all its forms should head to southwest Iowa this weekend for what’s known as the Malvern Country Music Gathering. Organizer Fred Larson says musicians and music lovers from across the region have taken part in the annual fall tradition in the Mills County town since 1999, sharing their talents and their tunes.