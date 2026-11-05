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Clarion officials plan for closure of Deere-owned facility
By Radio Iowa Contributor,5 days ago
The city manager of Clarion says Deere and Company’s decision to close a site where self-propelled crop sprayers have been made for 79 years is disappointing. Clint Middleton has lived in Clarion for 27 years and has been the city administrator since 2019. “Everyone talks about how it’s going to affect Clarion, but we have to realize that any large business in any of these small towns — all the people do not come from that town,” Middleton said, “so it’s actually going to be affecting north central Iowa because of the workforce being pulled in from all the different diretions.”
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