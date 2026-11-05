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Natalie Portman & Jenna Ortega in Art Comedy 'The Gallerist' Trailer
By EDITORIALS,5 days ago
"It drives a stake through the very heart of the patriarchy." Roadside Attr. has finally revealed an official trailer for the indie art world comedy film titled The Gallerist, set for release starting in December. This very unfunny film premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to miserable reviews, with many calling it one of the worst films at the fest. A struggling Miami Art World gallerist named Polina and her assistant Kiki hatch a chaotic scheme to pass off an accidental corpse as a high-profile art installation at Art Basel Miami. One art critic ends up as an exhibit in their gallery and they try to cover it up, but mayhem ensues once the guests start showing up. And then they try to sell him/it and, well, things get even weirder. The mad fun cast includes Natalie Portman as Polina, Jenna Ortega as Kiki, plus Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Brühl, and Charli XCX. As fun as it is to see another satire tearing apart & making fun of the bogus art world and the people who are a part of it, this film is not good and should be avoided. A bad script turned into an even worse film. Enjoy.