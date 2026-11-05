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Jeremy Renner Officially Leaves 'Mayor of Kingstown' Behind for New 'John Wick' Replacement
By Adam Blevins,5 days ago
Jeremy Renner is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and although his time in Mayor of Kingstown may be coming to an end, that isn’t stopping him from signing on for new projects. Renner has played Mike McClusky for over five years now, since the first season of the Taylor Sheridan-written show first aired on Paramount Plus back in 2021, but he’s finally set to wrap up his time in the show early next year. Paramount recently announced that the fifth and final season of Mayor of Kingstown will hit streaming on January 15. The show has seen plenty of other big stars come and go in the last few years, but the biggest incoming figure to close things out alongside Renner has been Edie Falco, who is best known for her role in The Sopranos.