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Take an inside look at NewJeans’s record deal
By Vivian Medithi,5 days ago
Record deals are typically restrictive, especially when it comes to pop artists. But it’s rare for the details of those contracts to become public knowledge. Today, New York Times gave K-pop fans an unprecedented look into the wide-ranging terms of NewJeans’s label deal with HYBE subsidiary ADOR, which not only dictates the girl group’s musical output and the use of their voices and likenesses, but the minutiae of their personal lives.