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3 Best Short Books To Read in One Afternoon This Weekend (November 7-8)
By David Caballero,5 days ago
Sometimes, it's hard to find something to watch while at home in the afternoon. Streaming services have so many movies and TV shows that it's tough to pick one, and going out is often less than desirable, especially when you've already settled in. Then again, you can always read a great book — in fact, few things are better than reading a truly great book, and luckily for you, some of the best are rather short.