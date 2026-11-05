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Larry Wheels Shares Recovery Update After Two Biceps Surgeries, Warns Lifters About Major Cause of Tendon Tears
By Rick Saleeby,5 days ago
The powerlifting star has been unable to train his upper body for months as he recovers from back-to-back surgeries and shares an important lesson about injury prevention. Larry Wheels is working his way back from two biceps surgeries. The powerlifting star recently shared an encouraging recovery update after months away from upper-body training. He also delivered a warning to lifters about the dangers of increasing weight too quickly, explaining why tendons may struggle to keep up with growing muscle strength.