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‘Elsbeth’ Creators’ 10/10 Legal Thriller Officially Takes on Its First Murder Case
By Ryan O'Rourke,5 days ago
When it comes to murder mysteries, Robert and Michelle King have more than provided with the past four seasons of the acclaimed Elsbeth. The Carrie Preston-led "howcatchem" series has attracted big stars left and right to fill out every new case that the unconventional titular detective takes on throughout every corner of New York City.