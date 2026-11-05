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Why “warming up” really matters before you work out
By Guest Writer,4 days ago
This is part of an ongoing series from PhinneyWood’s own Seattle Strength & Performance. If you’re new to strength training and starting to put together your own workouts, the warm-up is probably the part you’re most tempted to skip or rush through. A few arm circles and a quick jog in place is good enough, right? Here’s the thing: the warm-up is so important. Done well, it prepares your body and your brain for the work ahead, reduces your injury risk, and genuinely makes you stronger during the session. The good news is that building an effective warm-up isn’t complicated. You just need to know what it’s supposed to do.