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Black Doves season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?
3 days ago
Following the release of Black Doves season 2 on Netflix today, what better time is there to discuss season 3? Is there a realistic chance we end up getting more?. Let us begin this article with a reminder here that the streaming service is one that often does consider a lot of factors when considering a renewal — they want to see viewership for sure, but also continuous viewership. There is a real need here to know that people are watching the bulk of a series the whole way through. We are a little worried that the Keira Knightley show has been off the air for a long time but with the right promotion, anything can be turned around.