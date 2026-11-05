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X-Men United #9 reminds us that the Hellions exist (PREVIEW)
By Dan Grote,5 days ago
Emma Frost’s Hellions were the cracked-mirror version of the New Mutants, serving as that generation’s answer to the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants for the original X-Men. But generally, the Hellions haven’t stood the test of time the way the New Mutants have. Empath may be the exception, with powers that make him entertaining as an unrepentant little sh– who occasionally gets his comeuppance, but otherwise, they were kind of a team full of Magmas.