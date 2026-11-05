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New bridge to connect Riverfront and CPKC Stadium with $72M federal boost
By Julia ScammahornGrace Smith (KCTV5),5 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Long waits at the train tracks along the Kansas City riverfront are on their way out thanks to a fresh $72 million federal boost. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has awarded up to $72 million to Port KC to eliminate three ‘at-grade’ rail crossings at Lydia Avenue, local officials announced.
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