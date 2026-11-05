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Men’s Soccer Earns Five American Conference Postseason Honors
4 days ago
IRVING, Texas – Charlotte Men's Soccer earned five American Conference postseason honors, including a unanimous First-Team All-Conference selection, as the conference announced its awards Thursday morning (Nov. 5). This marks the 20th consecutive season Charlotte has earned multiple postseason honors. Natsuki Ogata, Samuel Manufor, and Mikey Raggett earned First-Team...