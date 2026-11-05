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Packers Williams, Cisse win monthly award
By Vince Lovergine,5 days ago
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Packers safety Evan Williams and rookie Cornerback Brandon Cisse add Player of the Month to their resumes. Williams was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. He recorded 41 tackles, one sack, three QB hits, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery in the Packers' five October games. Green Bay went 4-1 during the month.