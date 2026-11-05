undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Julie Eddy Imagines a Love Beyond Earth on New Single “Mars”
By GGM Staff,5 days ago
Nashville-based country artist and songwriter Julie Eddy explores the heartbreak of a love that couldn’t last on her recently released single, “Mars.” Written with fellow singer-songwriter Maddie Lenhart, the track pairs light, cinematic guitars with a story about trying everything to save a relationship and learning to accept that some things aren’t meant to work out.