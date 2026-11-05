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Deloitte launches AI-powered compliance tool to curb corporate greenwashing
By Zoya Mirza,5 days ago
Deloitte unveiled a compliance tool Tuesday that aims to help companies detect greenwashing and ensure robust compliance of climate and sustainability claims made by them. The “Green Claims Navigator” is powered by artificial intelligence and designed to identify misleading statements a company has made about the environmental benefits of its product or practice within minutes, the consulting firm said. The tool — available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa — vets claims made in the company’s sustainability reports, websites and marketing campaigns, as well as packaging materials.