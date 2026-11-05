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Pluribus season 2 premiere date: A November 2026 update
5 days ago
We are almost a week into November 2026 at this point and the good news is pretty darn simple: Pluribus season 2 filming is underway! It took a long time to get to this point but per all indications, Rhea Seehorn and the rest of the cast are going to be spending the next several months around Albuquerque (and potentially other places) trying to make a perfect follow-up to season 1.