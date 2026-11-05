undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Suspect in deadly Eureka shooting died, Missoula County Sheriff's Office says
By Mazie McNamara NonStop Local Digital Producer,4 days ago
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man arrested after a deadly shooting in Eureka claimed the lives of 48-year-old Merissa Walker and 28-year-old Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Deputy Ryan Terpsma died of an apparent medical emergency while in custody on Wednesday evening, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO). MCSO said...