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Bad Monkey season 2 trailer teases Andrew Yancy comeback
5 days ago
For those who are not aware at present, the Bad Monkey season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Apple TV on December 2. So what more can we say about the story ahead?. Well, for those who are currently unaware, this season does stand out from the Carl Hiaasen source material in that it is not based directly on a book. There is still a chance that Razor Girl is going to be adapted, but that is something for down the road. Instead, season 2 is a brand-new mystery with some great new additions, whether it be John Malkovich or Yvonne Strahovski. We imagine that there is going to be a lot of fun moments within the story, but also some mystery at the same time.