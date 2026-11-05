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Tomah man face felony charges in Monroe County Circuit Court
3 days ago
Criminal charges were filed on Tuesday, in Monroe County Circuit Court against Matthew James Robert Rasmussen, 32, of Tomah. Rasmussen faces six felony charges, led by a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is also charged with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct, with each count carrying repeat offender penalty enhancements.